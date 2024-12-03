What SM-33 From Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Looks Like In Real Life

History dictates that any space adventure set in a galaxy far, far away needs to have its compulsory comedic robot to join in on the action. In the case of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," that duty falls to burley, one-eyed mechanoid, SM-33. Lurching his way through every episode and battering any villain that dares cross the show's heroes and their captain, Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), some keen-eared viewers might've already realized who is responsible for the raspy voice ringing through the wires of this hulking bot. Indeed, Disney and Lucasfilm turned to Nick Frost, the co-star of the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, to help bring this thuggish, grouchy companion to life.

Frost's breakout role came in the cult series "Spaced" alongside Simon Pegg, before the two and the show's director, Edgar Wright, forever changed horror-comedies with 2003's "Shaun of the Dead." Wright, Pegg, and Frost would later reunite for the other two entries in the Cornetto trilogy, "Hot Fuzz" and "The World's End," with Frost and Pegg also co-writing and starring in the 2011 sci-fi comedy "Paul." Since then, Frost has gone on to appear in films "Attack the Block" and "Fighting with My Family," in addition to playing a role in another cult favorite series with "Into the Badlands." Horror fans may also know that Frost chilled the bones of anyone who's ever gotten into a London taxi thanks to his role in the film "Black Cab."

So far, critics are by and large united in heaping praise on "Skeleton Crew." For Frost, however, it was actually the fact that he wouldn't be appearing in the series that drew him to the project in the first place.