First Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Reactions Have Critics United

Lucasfilm's selection of streaming "Star Wars" shows has been hit-and-miss so far, but "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" looks poised to join the hit list, based on critic reactions to the first two episodes (which drop at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET tonight on Disney+). Created by the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" team of Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, the show is about four youngsters who stumble across a mystery that whisks them away from their comfortable homes to more perilous corners of the galaxy. Their journey leads to them linking up with Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), a Force user of as-yet unknown origins.

Social media embargoes for the early episodes of "Skeleton Crew" have lifted in the UK, and the general consensus is overwhelmingly positive. Nicola Austin described it as "'80s Amblin adventure vibes with a sprinkle of early ['Mandalorian']," and she wasn't the only critic to name-drop Amblin, the production company whose name is synonymous with kid-focused adventures like "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial," "Batteries Not Included," and "The Goonies." Phil Roberts, lead editor of fan site "Future of the Force," wrote that "[Skeleton Crew] effortlessly captures the spirit of 'The Goonies' to deliver a fun, kid-centric 'Star Wars' adventure."

"Skeleton Crew" is the first of these live-action Disney+ shows to focus on kid characters. That seems to be the game-changer here, offering a fresh perspective on the "Star Wars" universe after a lackluster response to legacy character shows like "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "The Book of Boba Fett." Brandon Norwood noted that it's "nice to have a sense of wonder in the 'Star Wars' universe" and that "having kids be the center [...] helps greatly," while Neil Vagg called it "the franchise at its most family-friendly, embracing its silliness alongside a wondrous sense of adventure."