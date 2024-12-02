First Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Reactions Have Critics United
Lucasfilm's selection of streaming "Star Wars" shows has been hit-and-miss so far, but "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" looks poised to join the hit list, based on critic reactions to the first two episodes (which drop at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET tonight on Disney+). Created by the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" team of Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, the show is about four youngsters who stumble across a mystery that whisks them away from their comfortable homes to more perilous corners of the galaxy. Their journey leads to them linking up with Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), a Force user of as-yet unknown origins.
Social media embargoes for the early episodes of "Skeleton Crew" have lifted in the UK, and the general consensus is overwhelmingly positive. Nicola Austin described it as "'80s Amblin adventure vibes with a sprinkle of early ['Mandalorian']," and she wasn't the only critic to name-drop Amblin, the production company whose name is synonymous with kid-focused adventures like "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial," "Batteries Not Included," and "The Goonies." Phil Roberts, lead editor of fan site "Future of the Force," wrote that "[Skeleton Crew] effortlessly captures the spirit of 'The Goonies' to deliver a fun, kid-centric 'Star Wars' adventure."
"Skeleton Crew" is the first of these live-action Disney+ shows to focus on kid characters. That seems to be the game-changer here, offering a fresh perspective on the "Star Wars" universe after a lackluster response to legacy character shows like "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "The Book of Boba Fett." Brandon Norwood noted that it's "nice to have a sense of wonder in the 'Star Wars' universe" and that "having kids be the center [...] helps greatly," while Neil Vagg called it "the franchise at its most family-friendly, embracing its silliness alongside a wondrous sense of adventure."
Skeleton Crew welcomes younglings to the Star Wars galaxy
The one caveat mentioned in a few reactions is that "Skeleton Crew" starts off a little slow. Nicola Austin praised the first two episodes overall, but warned that "the first episode admittedly takes a while to kick into gear." Disney+ dropping the first two episodes at the same time should at least allow audiences to get past the set-up and into the first taste of adventure. Critic Kieran Burt called it "an intriguing hook for the rest of the series."
One of the biggest challenges for Lucasfilm during the Disney era has been encouraging new young fans to get onboard the "Star Wars" universe, while also keeping longtime adult fans of the franchise happy and not stirring up the wasp nest of toxic fans too much. The studio has been accused of creatively clinging to the safe territory of the original movie trilogy instead of exploring new time periods and investing in new characters. "Skeleton Crew" may offer a breath of fresh air in that respect, with numerous reactions describing it as a perfect jumping-on point for younglings and (so far) a mostly standalone story.
Full reviews for "Skeleton Crew" (including /Film's) will hit the internet tonight alongside the premiere itself. The first two episodes drop at 6 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. PT on Disney+.