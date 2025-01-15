Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 8 Reveals A Connection To Palpatine

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 8, "The Real Good Guys."

The final episode of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" season 1 (there's no definitive word yet on whether season 2 will happen) brings this story to a close. The pirates have reached At Attin and Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) is able to meet the Supervisor (voiced by Stephen Fry) in the main tower over At Attin. With Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and her mother Fara (Kerry Condon) as hostages, Jod is able to bring down the barrier and grant access to At Attin to Vane and the other pirates, who round up the civilians to use as workers to load up all of their Republic credits.

Fortunately, each of the show's young heroes brings their special talent to the table and are able to work together to turn the tables against Jod. Thanks to his empathy on At Achrann, Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) knows about the turbolaser batteries on the school roof, which he uses to shoot at the pirate ships just in time to allow the Onyx Cinder to escape and call for aid. KB (Kyriana Kratter) and her ability to memorize information, coupled with her sangfroid, is then able to pilot the ship out beyond the barrier and get a message to Kh'ymm (Alia Shawkat). Meanwhile, Fern was able to use her powers of persuasion to help convince her strong headed mother to join the cause, and Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) is able to overcome his idealism to become a hero.

Together, the kids are able to stop Jod, though not without learning quite a few things along the way. In fact, after Jod introduces himself as a Jedi to the Supervisor, there's a major revelation that changes our understanding of At Attin and unveils a major connection to Sheev Palpatine.