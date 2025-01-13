Ahsoka Season 2 Rumor Teases An Appearance From A Beloved Star Wars Jedi

The first season of "Ahsoka" marked the franchise's biggest swing yet in transforming the animated side of the property, spearheaded by George Lucas' heir apparent Dave Filoni, into the world of live-action. The fan-favorite Jedi (played by Rosario Dawson) finally received her long-awaited continuation after the events of both "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," as she teamed up once again with her old crew made up of Sabine Wren (now played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in order to track down the missing Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). The new series left us on yet another significant cliffhanger ending at the end of its first season, as old menace Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) had his sights set on conquering the galaxy at large.

All of this means the pieces are in place for a very busy and action-packed season 2, which was confirmed to be in the works almost exactly a year ago today. However, the latest rumor making the rounds makes it seem like we've only scratched the surface. Should this report come to pass, the second season will apparently feature the return of two of Ahsoka's most famous and beloved compatriots. Spoiler alert: They're two of the most important Force-sensitive, lightsaber-wielding figures to ever appear in the canon.

Towards the end of the latest episode of "The Kristian Harloff Show," the host Kristian Harloff dropped a couple of bombshells, the first of which concerns the return of Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker. According to Harloff, the actor is expected to have a "pretty big role" in the upcoming season after briefly reprising his "Star Wars" role in "Ahsoka." But even that pales in comparison to the reveal that – get this — Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi will also return. More details below!