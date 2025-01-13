Ahsoka Season 2 Rumor Teases An Appearance From A Beloved Star Wars Jedi
The first season of "Ahsoka" marked the franchise's biggest swing yet in transforming the animated side of the property, spearheaded by George Lucas' heir apparent Dave Filoni, into the world of live-action. The fan-favorite Jedi (played by Rosario Dawson) finally received her long-awaited continuation after the events of both "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," as she teamed up once again with her old crew made up of Sabine Wren (now played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in order to track down the missing Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). The new series left us on yet another significant cliffhanger ending at the end of its first season, as old menace Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) had his sights set on conquering the galaxy at large.
All of this means the pieces are in place for a very busy and action-packed season 2, which was confirmed to be in the works almost exactly a year ago today. However, the latest rumor making the rounds makes it seem like we've only scratched the surface. Should this report come to pass, the second season will apparently feature the return of two of Ahsoka's most famous and beloved compatriots. Spoiler alert: They're two of the most important Force-sensitive, lightsaber-wielding figures to ever appear in the canon.
Towards the end of the latest episode of "The Kristian Harloff Show," the host Kristian Harloff dropped a couple of bombshells, the first of which concerns the return of Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker. According to Harloff, the actor is expected to have a "pretty big role" in the upcoming season after briefly reprising his "Star Wars" role in "Ahsoka." But even that pales in comparison to the reveal that – get this — Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi will also return. More details below!
Obi-Wan Kenobi is rumored to return in Ahsoka season 2
Well, hello there! After bringing Anakin Skywalker back from the dead (in a manner of speaking) in the first season of "Ahsoka," creator Dave Filoni and second in command Jon Favreau appear set to give the same treatment to another popular Jedi in season 2 — Anakin's mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi. While teasing even more news to come in a later episode, Kristian Harloff revealed the development in his latest podcast episode, leaving fans with just as many questions as answers. The series obviously takes place after the events of both the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy, long after Anakin had fallen to the Dark Side, struck down his old friend Obi-Wan on the Death Star, and himself finally come to an end at the hands of his son Luke. So, how exactly will season 2 of "Ahsoka" make this work, in terms of the main timeline?
Well, another tidbit revealed by Harloff would seem to answer that rather succinctly. The podcast host also included the news that Ariana Greenblatt (most well-known for playing young Gamora in "Avengers: Infinity War") will also be reprising her role as young Ahsoka. Connecting the dots, this likely indicates that we're in for more flashbacks and/or visions of the past that will feature younger versions of Ahsoka, Anakin, and now Obi-Wan in the thick of the action during the famed Clone Wars, as seen in various episodes of the animated series.
This, of course, would mark McGregor's latest appearance as the Jedi Knight after already marking his grand return in the Disney+ limited series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" back in 2022. For Filoni and Favreau, this would be merely their latest nostalgia play in the rapidly-expanding collection of "Star Wars" projects known colloquially as the "Mando-Verse." Stay tuned to /Film for more updates as they come in.