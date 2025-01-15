Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 8 Recycles A Wizard Of Oz Twist

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 8, "The Real Good Guys."

"Skeleton Crew" is one of the most refreshing "Star Wars" titles in a long while. It's a show that appeals to audiences of all ages thanks to its young cast, wide-eyed wonder about the franchise, and use of terrifying imagery to sell the peril the characters are in. It's also a series that features a wide variety of weird little alien creatures, which also helps to make "Skeleton Crew" feel like a truly unique and lived-in part of a galaxy far, far away.

Most importantly, "Skeleton Crew" understands space pirates are not just a cool addition to any "Star Wars" show, but they also deserve an entire series that's all about them. That is the corner of the galaxy "Skeleton Crews" lives in, and the show excels at taking pirate tropes and archetypes and translating them to "Star Wars," whether it's most of the plot of "Treasure Island," character names derived from "Peter Pan," or simply (and finally) introducing space sea shanties to the property.

Indeed, "Skeleton Crew" is big on homaging other titles, and in the season 1 finale, "The Real Good Guys," we get yet another tribute to classic literature and cinema. It comes when Jude Law's Force-sensitive criminal Jod Na Nawood takes Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and her mother Fara (Kerry Condon) hostage and forces them to escort him to meet the enigmatic Supervisor — aka the (presumed to be an) individual in charge of the whole At Attin operation — in order to let his pirate ship land safely on the planet. We'd heard a lot about the Supervisor throughout season 1, but when the time comes to actually meet him, "Skeleton Crew" ends up borrowing a page right out of "The Wizard of Oz."