10 Best Movies Like Legally Blonde

For whatever reason, Hollywood doesn't produce movies like "Legally Blonde" anymore. Brightly colored, fun, and undeniably optimistic, this Reese Witherspoon comedy succinctly captures the zeitgeist of the early 2000s, and it now serves as a time capsule to a more innocent time when it felt possible for a fashion merchandising student to usurp the Harvard snobs and become a full-fledged lawyer. Truly, director Robert Luketic's upbeat tone, to say nothing of Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith's snappy script, is a key reason for the film's enduring success — it's the perfect underdog tale, featuring a likable character worth rooting for and an uplifting message about staying true to yourself and persevering in the face of adversity.

"Legally Blonde" earned solid reviews from critics, earned a pair of Golden Globe nominations, including one for Witherspoon, made a killing at the box office, led to two sequels (and counting), and even spawned a musical. Like Elle Woods, the film's plucky main character, "Legally Blonde," proved the detractors wrong and soared to astonishing heights.

After watching the film, you may want more like it. We've, like, got you covered with 10 best movies to watch if you like "Legally Blonde."