Miss Congeniality Could Have Made Hugh Jackman The Love Interest For Sandra Bullock

Over 20 years later, it's next to impossible not to hear Sandra Bullock's singsong teasing of "You think I'm gorgeous, you want to kiiiiiiss me, you want to huuuuug me, you want to looooove me, you want to smoooch me," and not immediately picture the bashful face of Benjamin Bratt. The romantic crime comedy, "Miss Congeniality," helped solidify Sandy's place as America's Sweetheart, when she starred as Gracie Hart, a tomboy agent the FBI gives a makeover to in order for her to go undercover as a contestant in the Miss United States pageant after a domestic terrorist makes a bomb threat.

The film was a huge success at the box office, and spawned the sequel, "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous." While Bullock teams up with a pageant coach played by Michael Caine, she starts to develop a romance with fellow FBI agent Eric Matthews, played to perfection by Benjamin Bratt. Imagining anyone else in the role at this point feels sacrilegious, but a recent interview with Variety revealed that Agent Matthews was almost played by Hugh Jackman.

At the time of production, Jackman was still a relative unknown. He said he didn't actually want to be in "Miss Congeniality," but his agent encouraged him to go out for the role in the hopes that he'd get it, and then they'd be able to use the production as a bargaining chip for a film he'd already been offered, "Someone Like You" starring Ashley Judd. "No one knew 'X-Men' yet," Jackman said. "I was a nobody." Obviously, that "nobody" status is a thing of the past.