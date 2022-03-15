Sandra Bullock Isn't Writing Off Sequels Anymore

What's your favorite Sandra Bullock sequel? That's sort of a trick question because, as Bullock herself admits, she's only done two and "they were horrible." The first was "Speed 2: Cruise Control," which followed up on her breakout role in "Speed," but which, 25 years later, has a ... wait for it ... 4% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Yikes! The second was "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous," which likewise sits at an abysmal 16% on the Tomatometer.

I know we've probably long since moved past citing these kinds of scores as proof of anything other than subjective movie review aggregation ... but still. When you juxtapose those scores with Bullock's own comments, it's not difficult to see why she once pledged never to do a sequel again. This was, as The Hollywood Reporter details, around the time of "The Heat," Bullock's 2013 buddy cop comedy with Melissa McCarthy. That year, Bullock said in no uncertain terms:

"I'm not doing a sequel to 'The Heat.' I've done two sequels. They were horrible. What Melissa and I had was beautiful. We might do another film together. I think we should do a silent film together."

Since then, however, Bullock has rethought her stance on sequels. While out promoting her new film, "The Lost City," with Channing Tatum, she said: