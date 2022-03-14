The Lost City Directors Want To Bring Back That Amblin Feeling [SXSW]

I've loved watching Sandra Bullock stretch her acting legs over the past decade, but I'll admit — I missed seeing her doing movie star stuff, and I'm glad to see her back.

Aaron: It was such an honor and pleasure to get to do it. And one of those things too, where we'd be doing a take and then just both of us will stop and look at each other like, "Oh my God, Sandra Bullock is in our movie."

Adam: We grew up on her movies. I mean, I fell in love with her in "Speed." I fell in love with her again, "While You Were Sleeping." Like I went and saw "The Net" in the theaters. I was a huge Sandra Bullock fan. And so, we wanted to make a Sandra Bullock movie that can stand up with her best movies. Like, we want it to be a part that she's remembered for, because I think it's just such an amazing opportunity to do something with her that we didn't take it for granted. We wanted this to be a special one.

I feel like there's a real Americana about her, she's pure Hollywood fabric.

Aaron: Yeah. She's the movie star who feels like she could be your friend and your neighbor, like both above, and belongs on the big screen and yet feels like a real person that you can connect to.

Adam: Because she is. I mean, she is such a kind relatable, loving, supportive person that somehow feels like she's managed to stay very normal despite the craziest life and career.

I'm curious about the journey between your previous feature [2015's "Band of Robbers"] and this one. What happened? What brought you from there to here?

Adam: You know, I think it was a very wild journey, and sort of started with taking some meetings on some bigger things. Aaron and I, we grew on Amblin movies and Zemeckis movies, and we've always wanted to make those types of movies. And we had an opportunity to pitch on the "Bumblebee" movie, and it felt like a rare opportunity for us to go here. We can do bigger stuff. And so Aaron, who's an animator and can do visual effects, created the CG Bumblebee. And we shot a short film with his daughter and Bumblebee. And that short film, I feel like we did not end up getting the movie, of course, but it got passed around so much that it got us into the conversation for a lot of bigger movies because it felt like, "Oh, okay, these guys can do more than just like a small film."

Adam: And so really, that just kind of put us on the circuitous route that led to this movie, really. I mean, it's one of those things that you don't see in Hollywood, where there's so many movies that you develop on, and they don't end up going, or you do this, or you write that and they're all leading, they're all building. And that's kind of how we got to this place.

Aaron Nee: Even with our film "Band of Robbers" that we did before this, we were just trying to make as big of an adventure as we could with a small budget, micro budget film. And with this, we just had more resources to do that. Same kind of, let's take the audience on an adventure and have fun and find sort of weird, subversive things to bring into it that just keeps it a little bit different. Keeps it funny, keeps unexpected things popping up in there.

Adam: Yeah. We're always excited by fish out of water stories, taking people that don't belong in a situation, throwing them into a heightened situation and see how that person handles it. It's just such an attractive story element to us.

You said you grew up on this kind of '80s and '90s adventure movie, and I did too. "Jurassic Park" was fundamental for me when I was a kid.

Adam: Same, yeah.

Can you talk about why those movies are special to you? What about them resonates?

Aaron: We wanted to make stuff that's for the audience, and that's one of the really exciting things about coming in watching this movie with the audience here in SXSW, because it's such an enthusiastic audience and you just get to experience what all that work was for, like what we were doing was, we just wanted people to have a communal theatrical experience where they're laughing together, and they're shouting at the screen and there's screams and cheers and those things, like it's a special thing that you kind of only do with movies. And we wanted to fully embrace that aspect of cinema, that it's for people to enjoy together.

Adam: And I think with those Amblin movies, and those films that we grew up on, the thing that you don't see as much these days is how much heart, and un-cynical heart and feeling is put into those stories. Like even "Jurassic Park," just the story of Sam Neill and the kids. You're like, it's such an emotional story. And it's just very simple and so relatable. And I think he does just such an amazing job of telling stories about regular people, but in extraordinary circumstances. And I think those are just very, very appealing stories.