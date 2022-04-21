Benjamin Bratt Joins Natasha Lyonne And Rian Johnson's Peacock Mystery Series Poker Face

Rian Johnson is really out here making us happier and happier, isn't he? His first ever television series, "Poker Face," is set to star Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll," "Orange is the New Black") and has been quickly assembling a supporting cast full of genre fan favorites.

In addition to the previously announced Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywhere All At Once"), David Castañeda ("The Umbrella Academy"), and Joseph Gordon-Levitt ("Snowden"), Variety reports that Benjamin Bratt ("Law & Order") has now joined the cast as well. The announcement comes in the wake of his recent appearance on the HBO Max limited series "DMZ," but Bratt is likely known by most for his career in the '90s and '00s in films like "Demolition Man," "Miss Congeniality," "Clear and Present Danger," "Traffic," and "Snitch."

While character details and a full plot synopsis are still being kept under wraps, we know that the series will follow Lyonne across 10 episodes in what Johnson described in a press release, as "fun, character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness." Please, please just let this be a "Columbo" reboot or a spiritual successor. PLEASE, RIAN. I AM BEGGING YOU!

Joining Johnson, who will serve as writer/director of "Poker Face," are Nora and Lilla Zuckerman of "Fringe," "Human Target," and "Haven" as co-showrunners. The Zuckerman sisters are also executive producing the series alongside Johnson, Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behren, Ram Bergman, and Nena Rodriguez.