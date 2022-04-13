Rian Johnson's Poker Face Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Johnson's Good Luck Charm

If we weren't already losing our collective s*** over Rian Johnson's upcoming Natasha Lyonne starring mystery series "Poker Face" for Peacock, the latest casting announcement is surely going to put us all over the edge of excitement. The 10-episode series of "case-of-the-week mystery goodness" has added Rian Johnson regular Joseph Gordon-Levitt to the cast. With plot details being played close to the chest, we're unsure of how prominent of a role Gordon-Levitt will play in the series, but given the frequent collaborations between the duo, it's definitely something worth celebrating.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt starred in Johnson's debut feature "Brick" and his sci-fi time travel thriller "Looper," but has popped up in every feature film of Johnson's in some way or another. Eagle-eyed viewers can see him as a bar patron in "The Brothers Bloom," and JGL provides voice cameos in both "Knives Out" and "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi." Now we wait to see if Noah Segan, Johnson's other good luck charm, shows up in "Poker Face."

THIS IS GREAT NEWS but it upstages my announcement that Natasha and I road tripped to San Francisco like twelve years ago and she ate raw asparagus in the car as if it was a super normal snack https://t.co/98rBlLoocj — Noah Segan (@kidblue) March 16, 2021

Each episode of "Poker Face" will be an hour-long mystery with Johnson creating, writing, and directing the series. He and Lyonne are both executive producing alongside Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

"I'm very excited to dig into the type of fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching," Johnson said in a statement. "It's my happy place. Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we've found the perfect home at Peacock."

Sisters Nora and Lilla Zuckerman will serve as showrunners, having written for "Fringe," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Suits," and "Prodigal Son."