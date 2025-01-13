Star Trek's First Officers, Ranked From Worst To Best

Everyone has their favorite "Star Trek" captain. Ever since the '90s, debates have raged as to whether Kirk could beat Picard, and once Sisko came along, all bets were off. Just as every Klingon warrior needs a cha'Dich, even the best captain needs a solid second behind them. Over the years, many have tried to follow in the footsteps of Starfleet greatness, sometimes even exceeding it. As great as the limelight is, however, the position of reliable backup can be even harder.

It's time for the first officers to shine. Who are the greatest seconds-in-command? Like asking what makes a great vice president, that can be tough. Do we want someone who can and will take over or just the very best at carrying out their orders?

For the purposes of equal ranking, we haven't included absolutely every main crew in the franchise — the musical chairs of the first few seasons of "Discovery" make it tough to consider those first officers who generally just used the position as a stepping stone, the kids of "Prodigy" took a while to become official in any way, and the crew initially hired by Picard in "Picard" don't really have formal ranks. This is a ranking of the best "Star Trek" first officers who made it for the duration, or in the case of one honorable mention, probably would have.