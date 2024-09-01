The 5 Worst Character Names On Star Trek

It should be stated right up front that the below list is not meant to be taken as a commentary on the strength of certain characters, the talents of the actors playing them, or the quality of the show from which they hail. Indeed, most of them come from legitimately great TV shows and/or are played by very talented people. Some of them may even be among the greatest characters in "Star Trek," and I do not mean to suggest, even for a moment, that they should be removed from the franchise or altered in any way.

Except for their names. "Star Trek" is full of futuristic aliens and evolved humans that need to be named by modern-day screenwriters, and, well, sometimes those screenwriters come up with some pretty silly ideas. It's natural now to accept Brent Spiner's android character from "Star Trek: The Next Generation," but it feels very childish to name that character "Data." Human beings, after all, don't have names like "Synapses" or "Information." Why not give an android a human name? There is a deep-seated illogic to Data's name that has long since been ignored by Trekkies thanks to common usage. Now we just accept it.

Ditto for the Borg, which is, as far as I can tell, an abbreviation of "cyborg." That's not terribly creative, and one might wonder why a species of cyborgs would give themselves such a specific nickname. We also ignore that the last name of the Japanese character Hikaru Sulu (George Takei) isn't a Japanese word; there's no "L" sound in Japanese. But I adore Data and Sulu, and think the Borg were once one of the coolest, scariest things to come from "Star Trek."

Today, it is only the names we shall nitpick. And, golly, there are some strange ones. Let's take a look at some of the silliest, worst, and most confusing alien/future names in all of "Star Trek."