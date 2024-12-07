How Leonard Nimoy Came Up With Spock's Vulcan Nerve Pinch On Star Trek

The first appearance of the now-famed Vulcan nerve pinch was in the "Star Trek" episode "The Enemy Within" (October 6, 1966), wherein Spock (Leonard Nimoy) used it to incapacitate en evil duplicate of Captain Kirk (William Shatner). The nerve pinch was evidently so exactly placed on a victim's neck, and so strongly squeezed by the perpetrator, that it would induce almost instant unconsciousness. Rowdy Trekkie kids witnessed the nerve pinch and likely tried it out in their siblings, much to the consternation of their parents. No, kids, the Vulcan nerve pinch doesn't work in real life.

Nimoy himself invented the idea for the Vulcan nerve pinch. The multi-hyphenate, it seems, didn't like the violence that the "Enemy Within" script called for. It read that Spock "kayoes" Kirk (as in K.O.s, as in knocks out), by hitting him in the head with the butt of his phaser. Nimoy, however, was a pacifist, and didn't appreciate that. He felt that his collected and logical Vulcan character wouldn't have the wherewithal to smash a guy in the head with his gun. Instead, Nimoy invented an equally dramatically satisfying way to incapacitate an attacker by merely pinching a nerve on their neck. The idea was that Spock, an immensely intelligent person, would know all about human anatomy and could use that knowledge to his advantage in a fight.

Back in 1969, Nimoy was on the Canadian interview series "The Day It Is" (an appearance covered by the CBC website), and he explained in greater detail how he came up with the nerve pinch, and why he felt it was necessary. Most notably, Nimoy felt that a pistolwhip seemed dated in the idealistic future of "Star Trek."