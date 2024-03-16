The Native American Myth That Inspired Star Trek's The Enemy Within

On the 1966 "Star Trek" episode "The Enemy Within," Captain Kirk (played by one-time /Film writer William Shatner) beams up from a geological research mission covered in a rare magnetic dust. The dust causes a glitch in the Enterprise's transporter, resulting in Kirk bifurcating into two separate beings. The first Kirk to beam up contains all of Kirk's intelligence and rationality, while the second Kirk — arriving a few moments later — contains all of his aggression or anger. With a "good" captain and an "evil" captain on board the Enterprise, mayhem ensues.

By the end of the episode, both Kirks must face off, and then, naturally, reunite. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) points out that Kirk cannot be an effective captain without his irrational rage and aggression; as a gentle person, he's not complete. The "evil" Kirk is a madman but he's also a vital part of Kirk's core being. "The Enemy Within" points out that we all contain an animalistic id that we must live with; our anger and aggression cannot be so easily shunted from our bodies. This addresses the way certain philosophies view evil. From one perspective, good and evil are separate, warring forces, with one side necessarily having to triumph over the other. From another, good and evil are two parts of the same being. They are not separate. The yin and the yang. The duality of man.

The episode was written by sci-fi luminary Richard Matheson, who also wrote one of the very best episodes of "The Twilight Zone" (among many other things). He once told the UK outlet The Times that "The Enemy Within" was openly inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson's "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde." In Mark A. Altman's and Edward Geoss' book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages," however, episode director Leo Penn added that he borrowed from certain Native American myths to address ideas of duality.