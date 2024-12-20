5 Best Louis Partridge Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

"Argylle" had a bit of a tough go when it was released in early 2024. Though we at /Film found it to be a wild, twisty, and mostly satisfying romantic action-comedy, critics at large were pretty harsh on Matthew Vaughn's spy romp — an icy reception which played a part in its unimpressive $17.4 million opening weekend. By the time it bowed out of cinemas, it hadn't even grazed $100 million in worldwide box office returns against an admittedly ludicrous budget of $200 million. That said, for fans of Vaughn, spy movies, and especially Louis Partridge, "Argylle" is required viewing.

The film follows writer Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) after she unwittingly becomes enmeshed in a world of spies, secret organizations, and criminal masterminds. Her spy novels (which themselves follow a fictional operator named Argylle, played by Henry Cavill) are apparently so realistic and well written that they border on prophetic, making her authorly brain a priceless asset to the villainous Division.

Given its abysmal box office numbers, chances are readers of this article won't have heard much about "Argylle" beyond its viral marketing campaign, with its mystery novelist, Taylor Swift connections, and stoked interest around Agent Argylle's true identity. But the film boasts more than superficial intrigue. Its biggest action scene is arguably one of the best romantic movie moments of 2024, and Vaughn's signature, colorful touch is more fearless here than in his adaptations of other work. As for Partridge, it would be a massive spoiler for us to even talk about who he plays, and he's not in the film much. However, if you're a fan of his, you'll definitely want to give "Argylle" a watch, as it could very well shape the next chapter of his career as an actor.