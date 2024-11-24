The Two Things Colin Farrell Won't Miss About Playing The Penguin

When "The Batman" dropped back in 2022, Colin Farrell's Penguin became an instant fan-favorite, mainly because he provided some of the only comic relief in Matt Reeves' relentlessly dingy neo noir. So popular was Farrell's wise guy rogue that he was given his own show, with Warner Bros. and Reeves doubling down on the character's appeal as a way of expanding the universe established in the film. "The Penguin" debuted two years later, beating Marvel at its own game with a series that stands on its own as an HBO premium drama but which also provides valuable connective tissue between "The Batman" and the upcoming "The Batman: Part II."

For Farrell, it seemed as though inhabiting a character he clearly had a ball playing in Reeves' film was going to be equally enjoyable. The actor spoke about having "unbridled fun" playing The Penguin in "The Batman" and had a lot of positive things to say about the extensive prosthetics and makeup required to transform him into enterprising mob footsoldier Oz Cobb. Farrell not only appreciated the hard work that went into producing the overall look, but told Total Film that it actually allowed him to become fully immersed in the character. "It overtook me," he said, "as I think it would most people. I started moving and talking and gesticulating with my hands and it felt like being a kid in the sandbox, man."

Sadly, it seems that donning the various pieces that make up Oz's distinct look across an eight-episode HBO drama soured Farrell on the experience, with the actor having since talked about how much he hated his Penguin costume by the end of filming the series. Now, we've got actual footage of a (sort of) in-character Farrell talking about how glad he is to be free of Oz Cobb for a while.