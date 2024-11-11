With The Penguin Finale, DC Just Beat Marvel At Its Own Game

Holy spoilers, Batman! This article discusses major events from the season finale of "The Penguin."

The flood waters have receded, the dust has settled, and Oswald Cobb's power-hungry Penguin is now exactly where we thought he'd be following his final scene in "The Batman" — left with nothing standing in his way for control of the city's criminal underworld. The eight-episode run of HBO's "The Penguin" lived up to its billing as "The Sopranos" in Gotham, adding all sorts of complexity and deeper layers to the one-dimensional, yet always entertaining mobster played by Colin Farrell in director Matt Reeves' 2022 blockbuster. Viewers who tuned into the spinoff series have been given a satisfying character study, detailing how an overambitious mama's boy turned into an insecure man hellbent on proving everyone wrong throughout his murderous rise to power. But for those who'll only ever end up watching the original movie and its planned sequel without any expanded material whatsoever — in other words, the vast majority of general audiences — "The Penguin" represents something altogether more impressive than that.

With its thrilling finale, showrunner Lauren LeFranc and her writers have now pulled off the trickiest balancing act of any superhero franchise. For years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been chasing the idea of #ItsAllConnected, turning its ever-increasing stable of Disney+ shows into required homework just to understand the plot of the movies. (Imagine trying to make sense of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" without having seen "WandaVision," for instance.) Instead of taking that same approach here, the creative team simply resisted the temptation to include major twists or reveals that would affect the bigger picture. The end result is that "The Batman" and "The Penguin" have refined what a shared universe ought to look like.

Somehow both vital to the emotional journey of Oz Cobb and a completely optional viewing experience for anyone who'd rather just stick to the movies, "The Penguin" proves that DC just beat Marvel at its own game.