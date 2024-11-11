Colin Farrell Has One Condition To Return For The Penguin Season 2

This post contains major spoilers for "The Penguin."

In many ways, DC is beating Marvel at its own game with "The Penguin." The latter has been trying to extend its shared superhero universe across Disney+ TV series, thereby bolstering the streaming platform and increasing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's reach. But thus far, owing to some downright terrible streaming offerings, that project has failed to fulfill its objective — even as shows like "Loki" prove popular. DC, meanwhile, might finally be able to claim to have outdone its longtime rival, delivering an eight-episode crime thriller that actually stands as a quality streaming series in its own right.

"The Penguin" effortlessly connects Matt Reeves' "The Batman" with the upcoming "The Batman: Part II" while also having a point of view to articulate — which is more than can be said for something like Marvel's "Secret Invasion" and its many flaws. By the end of "The Penguin" any admiration we might have had for Oz Cobb is completely eradicated after he strangles his young protégé Victor Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz) to death, thereby completing his arc from ambitious underdog to fully fledged evil villain. In reality, that arc was never really an arc in the traditional sense. Much like Walter White in "Breaking Bad," Oz was always the man he revealed himself to be by the end of the series. Nonetheless, his apparent transformation in "The Penguin" feels like one long rebuke of our collective proclivity to root for truly heinous figures. The aforementioned Walter White is one example, but Tony Soprano and myriad mob figures from film history are more appropriate references.

So, you have a show that is not only popular but actually feels like it has something to say, and which successfully sets up the next big installment in Matt Reeves' Batman Epic Crime Saga (as it is, lamentably, named). As such, the inevitable calls for a second season will soon abound, and it seems star Colin Farrell has one specific condition to return as the odious Oz Cobb.