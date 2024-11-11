The Ending Of Colin Farrell's The Penguin, Explained: Charm Is A Verb

Aside from the obvious "Godfather" references, "The Penguin" has drawn many comparisons to "The Sopranos." Colin Farrell's ungainly mobster is clearly partly inspired by the late James Gandolfini's Tony Soprano, and the show's chronicling of Oz's rise through the criminal underworld is reminiscent of its fellow HBO predecessor. More crucially, though, Oz has Tony Soprano's charisma, which means that as "The Penguin" plays out, we find ourselves identifying with the character in much the same way as Tony Soprano came to represent a kind of beloved anti-hero, and in a larger sense, the way in which organized crime has been lionized in film history.

Even when Oz commits truly heinous acts, such as burning the wife and son of Sal Maroni (Clancy Brown) alive, we don't fully recoil. Firstly, by that point the show has painted a detailed enough portrait of Oz that we feel we understand him, even while his actions are horrific. But secondly, Sal and his family are also criminals. When Oz commits these atrocities, it's against other people just as corrupt and selfish as him. Granted, once we find out that Oz drowned his own brothers in an underground drainage chamber, he starts to seem more and more like the true monster he is. But even then there's an implication that the brothers were neglectful of their younger sibling. It's at this point that we really start to question who the real Oz might be. As Francis Cobb (Deirdre O'Connell) puts it to Rex Calabrese after she finds out that Oz killed his brothers, "I got the devil in my house," but somehow we still can't quite fully see it for ourselves. He's a self-interested criminal with poor morals who's done some truly awful things. But none of it up until this point was any worse than, say, the violence perpetrated by Joe Pesci's vicious mobsters in "Goodfellas" and "Casino."

There's something so unbelievably wicked about Oz's killing of Vic, however, that the veneer of charm and likeability immediately vanishes. Vic is not a rival criminal. He is not a morally bankrupt member of Gotham's underworld in any way. He's a good kid who suffered a horrible tragedy that led him to a life of petty crime, before being led astray by the very man that would wind up killing him. In this moment, it's as if showrunner Lauren LeFranc is slapping us out of our Oz-induced haze, showing us the unadulterated evil at the heart of the character and acting as a direct repudiation of the man's contention that there ain't "good and bad, right and wrong." Some things, it seems, are indeed black and white, and the whole time Oz has been spouting his moral relativism, he's been a walking advertisement of the existence of plain evil in black and white.