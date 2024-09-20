The Penguin Episode 1 Easter Egg Has A Secret Connection To A Batman Villain

This post contains spoilers for "The Penguin."

Matt Reeves' "The Batman" ends on a note of tentative hope for our caped crusader, but the aftermath of the Gotham seawall bombing is a dire one. Gotham has always been a cesspool for crime, but the death of Carmine Falcone (played by John Turturro in the film, who is replaced by Mark Strong in the series) creates a power vacuum like never before. The post-bombing flood mostly affects the poor, leading to overcrowded settlements, and a rise in looting, supply of illegal drugs, and petty crimes. Well, what better opportunity for someone like Oswald Cobb/The Penguin (Colin Farrell) to quickly climb up the ranks of the criminal underworld, while Gotham is in such a singular state of disarray? Episode 1 of "The Penguin" miniseries plunges us into the heart of chaos, with the events taking place a week after the devastating explosion in Gotham Square.

Of course, the Falcone family does not lack heirs or successors, as the young, cocky Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen) is poised to take over his father's seat and more than eager to prove himself. The first episode situates us within a confrontation between him and Oz (who is seen swiping blackmail material and jewels from a safe at the Iceberg Lounge) which soon turns into a conversation that acts as a catalyst for Oz's gradual rise to power. While conversing with Alberto, Oz speaks of a legendary gangster from his hometown — Rex Calabrese — in an attempt to explain the different kinds of power that can be wielded to command respect. This little easter Egg contains more layers than it seems, as the referenced Gotham mob boss has a personal connection to an established franchise character: Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

Let us dive deeper into Rex Calabrese's comic book history and how Oz's little anecdote about him spells doom for the Falcones, and Gotham at large.