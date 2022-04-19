Colin Farrell Created A Backstory For Each Of The Penguin's Scars

In Matt Reeves' 2022 film "The Batman," now currently available to stream on HBO Max, Irish actor Colin Farrell plays Oz Cobblepot, a drug-dealing, gnashing criminal nicknamed The Penguin after his taste in suits and his thick-necked visage. The character is the lieutenant of Gotham City's biggest crime lord, and provides an otherwise deeply dour movie with a few moments of much-needed levity. In an interview with Far Out Magazine, Reeves compared The Penguin to Fredo, the character played by John Cazale in "The Godfather."

The Penguin, a casual observer will immediately notice, looks nothing like Farrell, and it took prosthetic makeup designer Mike Marino and prosthetic artist Mike Fontaine hours and hours to get Farrell camera ready as the scarred, balding, rough-skinned Cobblepot.

In James Field's "The Art of the Batman," a new sourcebook that collects the inspirations, designs, and painstakingly created visuals of the film, Marino and Fontaine talk about the process of creating The Penguin, and how Farrell — expertly plying his craft — came up with a backstory for each one of his character's scars. Says Marino:

"Matt [Reeves] had some ideas on what he wanted The Penguin to be. He wanted something that was a little pathetic and a little sympathetic. He was referencing Fredo from 'The Godfather,' and the look of Bob Hoskins. I kind of sculpted Fredo's brow onto Colin as close as I could, and then I started tweaking it from there. It just developed into this strange mob kind of character and a scarred-up, grizzled, heavy guy with maybe an insecurity."