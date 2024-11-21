The Boys Creator Shares His Biggest Fear About The Prime Video Series

Series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke confronts quite a few major societal fears in his hit Prime Video series "The Boys," ranging from the dangers of late-stage capitalism to police brutality. It's a show with enough head-popping, gory, and otherwise utterly disturbing moments to impress even the most die-hard horror fan. However, there's apparently there's only one thing that scares Kripke when it comes to the franchise, and it's honestly kind of tame by comparison. Then again, nothing on this planet is as terrifying as Homelander, the nightmarish vision of someone like Donald Trump if he had Superman's powers.

In an interview with Collider, Kripke revealed that his biggest fear for "The Boys" and its various spin-offs would be for the property to become the very thing it's been satirizing this whole time. It might seem a little silly for the guy behind the ultimate superhero satire to basically be quoting the "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain" line from Christopher Nolan's Batman film "The Dark Knight," but his concerns are actually pretty understandable.