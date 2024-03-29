The Dark Knight's Most Famous Line, Explained By The Guy Who Actually Wrote It

There's no one way to play Batman. With "Batman Returns," star Michael Keaton cut more than half his lines, making for a broody, mysterious Dark Knight that fit perfectly among the more outlandish freaks that populated Tim Burton and production designer Bo Welch's nightmare fairytale landscape. For his Dark Knight trilogy, however, Christopher Nolan wasn't afraid to let Christian Bale's Batman bellow multiple lines using his now-famous guttural growl.

Both approaches worked, but there's no doubt Nolan's trilogy presented a much more quotable Dark Knight. Several of Bale's most striking Batman lines have now been solidified in pop culture history, with perhaps his infamously overwrought "Swear to me!" from "Batman Begins" being the most salient example. But Bale's Batman wasn't the only part of Nolan's trilogy that proved infinitely quotable. The director's scripts were a treasure trove of meme-able lines, many of which found their way into mass culture almost immediately.

One line, in particular, has uniquely persisted in the culture ever since it was uttered by Aaron Eckhart's Harvey Dent in "The Dark Knight": "You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain." It was odd to learn, then, that director Christopher Nolan didn't even understand the line. While doing the press rounds for "Oppenheimer," Nolan revealed to Deadline that his brother, Jonathan Nolan, wrote the dialogue in question, adding:

"It kills me because it's the line that most resonates. At the time, I didn't even understand it.[...] I read it in [Jonathan's] draft, and I was like, 'All right, I'll keep it in there, but I don't really know what it means. Is that really a thing?'"

Now, Jonathan has stepped in to clear things up once and for all and explain the most well-known line he's ever written.