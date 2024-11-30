Frasier's Peri Gilpin Landed Roz After Playing Another Character In The Universe

Peri Gilpin is best known for playing the titular doctor's radio producer in "Frasier," a role she reprised in a recurring capacity for season 2 of the revival series. Streaming age "Frasier" saved its best guest appearance for last in season 1, when Roz returned for a touching Christmas episode that actually stacked up quite well against festive installments from the OG sitcom. Now a regular character in season 2, Roz has helped to elevate the reboot somewhat, which continues to struggle to overcome the lack of the original ensemble cast.

But it turns out that playing Roz was not Gilpin's debut in the "Cheers" universe. In fact, she actually appeared in that very sitcom prior to landing what is her best known role on "Frasier." The actress played reporter Holly Matheson in season 11, episode 21 of "Cheers," entitled "Woody Gets an Election," which aired the same year "Frasier" debuted. Initially, Gilpin was not set to appear in the spin-off, with Lisa Kudrow originally being cast as Roz. But after Kudrow was fired from the show, Gilpin was brought in and came to embody the role of Frasier's down-to-earth producer. Kudrow, who also appeared in "Cheers" as Woody's acting partner in season 8 episode 9, landed "Friends" a year later.

As it turns out, Gilpin had actually auditioned for Roz alongside Kudrow before initially missing out on the role, and it seems part of the reason she was brought in to read for the part was due to her appearance on "Cheers." As Kelsey Grammer told his co-star during a Q&A ahead of the "Frasier" season 2 premiere in 2024, "That was one of the things that referred you to us. When we were looking for the Roz character, it was like, 'Oh she was on 'Cheers,' yeah I remember her, she was great.'" Gilpin then recalled that Grammer told her to read for the part, and she said "I have read, like five times."