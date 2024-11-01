Why Peri Gilpin Replaced Friends Star Lisa Kudrow As Frasier's Roz Doyle

One of the best parts of "Frasier," the Kelsey Grammer-led sitcom that began in 1993, was Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle. Unlike Frasier, Doyle was a completely new character disconnected from the show's parent series, "Cheers," so the writers had total freedom with what to do with her. They made her Frasier's sarcastic radio show producer, who slowly became one of his best friends.

Few fans have any complaints about Peri Gilpin's performance in the role, which makes it harder to imagine that Roz Doyle was originally supposed to be played by Lisa Kudrow instead. Kudrow was cast as Doyle but fired before she could film the pilot, an event the actress described as "devastating" in a recent interview on the Smartless podcast. She talked about how, during an early run-through of the pilot, the director James Burrows told Kudrow "This isn't working," and that was it.

Kudrow believed it all came down to a casting mix-up: "They did make a casting mistake because I went to the network with Peri Gilpin," she said. "I think they were just correcting a mistake. Cause Peri should have always been Roz."

In a 2023 interview, James Burrows shed some light on why he fired Kudrow, describing an early scene in the pilot that didn't quite work with her: