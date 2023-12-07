The Frasier Revival Saved The Best Returning Star For Last

This article contains spoilers for the "Frasier" reboot season finale.

With this latest episode, the holiday-themed "Reindeer Games," the first season of Paramount's "Frasier" revival has finally come to an end. It's felt both too short and dragged out, refreshingly joyous and embarrassingly flat, an important addition to the modern TV landscape and an unnecessary one. As we viewers (and we at /Film) anatomize the revival's hits and misses, it's important to pause and reflect on the complicated and synecdotal final bang the season went out on. That would be the return of Peri Gilpin's Roz.

"Reindeer Games" comes as close to classic "Frasier" farce as any episode this season, save a few gags, like Eve's (Jess Salgueiro) convoluted play in episode 6, "Blind Date," June Diane Raphael's guest appearance in that same episode, and a smattering of references to deep cut original series lore. This episode adopts a tried and true "Frasier" episode conceit — allowing the good doctor's love of the finer things and unrealistically high standards to blind him to the fact that everything's on an unavoidable path to failure and disappointment. Here, that takes the form of a Christmas party that Frasier plans so poorly it forces all of his guests across the hall to Eve's for simple snacks, beer, and Hallmark holiday movies.

After Frasier accidentally orders over a dozen Christmas trees, buys a live goose instead of a cooked one, and hires a student orchestra instead of a professional quartet, things seem hopeless. Leave it to his old pal Roz (by the invitation of Freddy, the day's true saver) to swoop in and pick him up, as she did countless times over the original series' 11-season run. It's a glorious feeling for Frasier and the audience alike seeing her familiar face, but Gilpin's appearance also indicates exactly what went wrong with this revival.