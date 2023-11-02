The Frasier Revival Harkens Back To A Hilarious Original Series Highlight

Before he became co-showrunner on the "Frasier" revival series, Joe Cristali ran a fan Twitter account called "Frasier For Hire." As the writer told The Hollywood Reporter, "My joke was I want to get hired on 'Frasier.' I would type up 'Frasier' jokes and puns. And I did it for three years and nobody really cared. It wasn't a very big following — I had like 2,000 followers." By Cristali's own admission, he's "seen every episode a million times" and is an unapologetic fan of the show which ran from 1993 to 2004. So, when he and Chris Harris were given the job of bringing Frasier Crane back to TV screens in 2023, almost 20 years after the original sitcom ended, Cristali's dream of being a "Frasier" writer basically came true.

The result of hiring this "Frasier" superfan has thus far been a show that is acutely aware of its origins, often to its benefit. The revival series opened with a heartwarming tribute to John Mahoney, the actor who portrayed Frasier's father Martin on the original series and who passed away in 2018. Back in 1993, Frasier moved to Seattle to help take care of his dad, thus setting up the requisite situation out of which the comedy arose. In the new show, that setup was mirrored by Frasier moving to Boston to reconnect with his son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), who seemingly inherited much more of his grandfather's blue collar everyman persona than his father's famous snootiness.

It was a promising opening to the series, which has continued to mirror the original in increasingly more specific ways as it has progressed, aping storylines that aired all the way back in the mid-'90s. For example, the latest episode features basically the same plot as classic season 2 episode, "The Club."