The Frasier Revival Tapped Modern Sitcom Royalty For Its First Big Guest Star

What made the original "Frasier" series so good? It's a question we at /Film have been feverishly searching for answers to in light of Paramount+'s release of the "Frasier" revival, which is quite mixed, if it's the original series you're holding it to as a standard. There aren't as many jokes per minute, the understanding of its central character isn't always perfect, and they're only just figuring out which elements from the original series were okay to discard, and which needed to be in the mix for the cake to come out tasty.

One of the shakier aspects of this calculus has been the revival's handling of its character dynamics. This is a fully defensible area of weakness — character dynamics are both the hardest aspect of sitcoms to iron out and the singular aspect that makes them soar or sink. Opinions vary, but if you ask for mine, the revival is getting there. And that's fine. Replacing Daphne, Roz, Niles, and Martin is impossible. Not nearly impossible — it can't and shouldn't be attempted. Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the revival showrunners, clearly understand that. Frasier's new squad, consisting of Jack Cutmore-Scott's Freddy, Jess Salgueiro's Eve, Nicholas Lyndhurst's Alan, and Toks Olagundoye's Olivia, bear virtually no resemblance to the former four. The dynamics between them haven't reached a critical state of flow yet, but I remain optimistic.

There's an integral aspect of old "Frasier" that's been largely missing from the revival, though, that would not only add a much-needed dynamic quickness to the pace of things, but also help deepen these new characters and build out their interrelationships with one another. That's bringing on flashy guest stars, and the newest episode represents a promising first go 'round.