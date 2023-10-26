The Frasier Revival Satirizes Dr. Crane's Snobbiness More Than The Original Series Ever Did

Frasier is a snob. It's a well established aspect of his character that made for some of the best jokes of the original sitcom's 11 seasons. But with the new "Frasier" revival series on Paramount+, something's changed.

Back when the show first debuted in 1993, Frasier's elitism was immediately played up as one of his major character flaws, and treated as a source of unending comedy. The clash of tastes between him and his blue collar retired cop father, Martin (John Mahoney), basically provided the central "sit" out of which the "com" arose.

There was also a heart to both the character and the show, which frequently became apparent as a result of the conflict between Frasier and his dad. For example, when the former threw out the latter's beloved recliner because it clashed with his apartment's more refined decor, Martin went on an extended monologue about why the chair meant so much to him, prompting Frasier to embark on a mission to recover it and mend his relationship with his father. It made for a touching moment and a hilarious episode that used Frasier's snootiness to both comedic and emotional effect without necessarily trying to change the protagonist's inherent nature.

The neither disappointing nor remarkable revival show, however, seems to want to transform our beloved snob.