Game Of Thrones: Every Actor Who Played The Mountain (And Why They Changed)

"Game of Thrones" had an enormous cast and was filmed in locations all across Europe, from Iceland to Malta. It needed both to do justice to the world and characters described in author George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire," but the complicated logistics almost meant that recasting of B-list and below characters was inevitable.

For example: original Night King actor Richard Brake was replaced by Vladimir Furdik in season 6. Since the Night King's blue-skinned make-up remained the same, this recasting could escape notice. Other actor swaps on "Game of Thrones" were more obvious — like how Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane was recast not just once but twice.

In both the books and TV series, the Mountain earns his name from his enormous size. He's about eight feet tall and half as wide, and his sword dwarfs many of the men he cuts down with it. The Mountain's appearance rivals even the actual giants who live north of the Wall. Clegane is also a knight — but just because his armor shines, doesn't mean his soul does. No, Ser Gregor is one of the vilest villains in Westeros: an unapologetic murder and rapist who spares not even his kin from his sadism. He burnt his younger brother Sandor's face when they were children, and the scars of that incident define Sandor's character. "The Hound" hates his brother with fury burning as hot as the flames that once kissed him.

Do any of the three Mountain actors in "Game of Thrones" do justice to how monstrously Ser Gregor is described in the books?