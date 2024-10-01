One Classic Movie Has Quietly Influenced George R.R. Martin – And Game Of Thrones

No one will confuse "A Song Of Ice and Fire" with an old-fashioned fairy tale. George R. R. Martin, author of the still-incomplete epic, is not shy about admitting his influences, though, and classic fantasy is one of his greatest.

In "A Dance With Dragons," Quentyn Martell's doomed quest to marry Queen Daenerys Targaryen is compared with the tale of the Frog Prince (apparently a bedtime story in both Westeros and our world). This time, a princess' kiss does not make the frog into a romantic hero — Quentyn is kissed only by dragonfire. "The Frog Prince" was first told by the Brothers Grimm in the 1800s, but one can easily draw parallels to an earlier, even more famous French fable: "Beauty and the Beast."

In the 2012 "A Song of Ice and Fire" calendar, artist John Picacio drew 12 drawings of the series' most famous characters. For October, he picked Sansa Stark and Sandor Clegane/The Hound, explicitly labeling the image "Beauty and the Beast."

The composition of Picacio's drawing is based on a promotional image from Jean Cocteau's 1946 "Beauty and the Beast." (In the original French, "La Belle et la Bête.")

Martin was apparently so taken with the art that he hung a black-and-white version in his home. I'm not surprised since "Beauty and the Beast" is clearly an important story to him. During the 1980s, he wrote for the "Beauty and the Beast" TV series starring Linda Hamilton and Ron Perlman. The series reimagined the tale as an urban fantasy procedural set in New York City, following the romance of district attorney Catherine (Hamilton) and the lion-faced Vincent (Perlman) from "The World Below." Martin has confirmed that the Cocteau film was the main inspiration for his "Beauty and the Beast." (Before the animated Disney adaptation, Cocteau's "Beauty and the Beast" was the most famous cinematic version.)

These days, flush from his works' success on HBO, Martin also owns the Jean Cocteau Cinema in his hometown of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The name predates his purchase, granted, but that he left it unchanged shows further respect for the French filmmaker. When the theater first reopened, he kicked off his ownership tenure with a screening of "La Belle et la Bête."