Agatha All Along Name-Drops A Marvel Character Missing For Years
Warning: You're going to need a protection spell or two if you haven't watched the latest episode of "Agatha All Along." This article contains major spoilers.
Nearly four long years have passed since the events of "WandaVision," both here in the real world and in-universe in "Agatha All Along," which means quite a few dangling threads have remained unresolved. Up until the crime show-inspired premiere, we could only assume that poor Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) had no choice but to play out her sitcom fantasy under Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) spell with no hope of escape. Whether the rest of the citizens of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were aware of what actually happened within Westview is a question that's been left unanswered, kind of like that Eternal-sized statue sticking out of the middle of the ocean somewhere. But episode 6, titled "Familiar By Thy Side," finally began filling in the blanks with an almost hour-long flashback storyline — and, in the process, we now have our first hints as to where another missing character might have ended up.
So, where in the world is Vision? In the "WandaVision" finale, you might remember our favorite robotic android (played by Paul Bettany) disappeared before Wanda's eyes (along with her "twins" Billy and Tommy) as her hex finally collapsed, and her comforting fantasy life along with it. Having been killed by Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War," of course, it's not like this version in "WandaVision" was ever the "real" Vision anyway. Beyond that, however, we've been left to wait for the upcoming series tentatively titled "Vision Quest" to get any further updates ... until now. A pair of references in the latest episode of "Agatha All Along" further tease Vision's whereabouts, and the implications aren't promising in the least.
Agatha All Along further hints at Vision's dark fate
To the rest of the world, the "anomaly" at Westview might as well be an open and shut case. In episode 6 of "Agatha All Along," we're shown that Wanda herself is missing and presumed dead after the events of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." To everyday civilians like William Kaplan (the true identity of Joe Locke's "Teen") and his boyfriend Eddie (Miles Gutierrez-Riley), the entire hex surrounding the town was chalked up to an Avengers training exercise gone wrong. And as for the Vision? The unexpected return of Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters) as a traumatized conspiracy theorist and a stray comment by Agatha herself suggest that his body still remains under the control of S.W.O.R.D. Both make passing references to his body being "cut up for parts" or resting in multiple pieces as a result whatever dastardly experiments he might have been subjected to. Dark!
But wait, let's back up. As revealed in the penultimate episode of "WandaVision," we find out that Wanda was actually shown what happened to her late lover's body: following the events of "Infinity War," it was recovered and dissected by the secretive organization known as S.W.O.R.D. Unbeknownst to her, those scientists were working on reanimating the lifeless android as a weapon of mass destruction and ended up unleashing him upon Westview in the form of "White Vision." By the end of that series, White Vision's fate was left ambiguous as his memories were fully restored, he declared himself the real Vision, and he simply floated away to parts unknown.
So, what's the truth of the matter?
Solving the White Vision mystery
Even beyond confirming the real identity of "Teen" as Wiccan, an unholy reincarnation of Wanda's son Billy Maximoff, "Agatha All Along" made its biggest storytelling strides by circling back to the mystery surrounding Vision. Otherwise, the fan-favorite robot has been left out of sight and out of mind for years with nary a passing reference. That loose end involving White Vision in "WandaVision" was simply too glaring to be ignored forever, however, and so fans must now look forward to another spin-off series in the years ahead to finally get some answers.
For now, Vision's whereabouts remain a mystery. MCU characters like Ralph Bohner and Agatha can only guess that S.W.O.R.D. has made full use of his various robot parts at this point. But we as viewers know that the franchise must have greater plans in store. The "Vision" series has left us with only scant updates, suggesting the return of James Spader's Ultron (somehow) and the fact that "Star Trek: Picard" showrunner Terry Matalas is on board to spearhead the show. The actual plot is under wraps and will almost certainly remain as such until production wraps — whenever that might be. For the time being, the only thing that's clear is that, despite the prevailing narrative seen in the latest episode of "Agatha All Along," White Vision is still out there somewhere. The "Vision" series hasn't seemed to be at the forefront of Kevin Feige's plans lately, but things can change on a dime in the MCU and those clues dropped in "Agatha All Along" can probably be taken as confirmation that the show will arrive sooner rather than later.
Until then, fans can catch new episodes of "Agatha All Along" every Wednesday night on Disney+ streaming.