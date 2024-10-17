Agatha All Along Name-Drops A Marvel Character Missing For Years

Warning: You're going to need a protection spell or two if you haven't watched the latest episode of "Agatha All Along." This article contains major spoilers.

Nearly four long years have passed since the events of "WandaVision," both here in the real world and in-universe in "Agatha All Along," which means quite a few dangling threads have remained unresolved. Up until the crime show-inspired premiere, we could only assume that poor Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) had no choice but to play out her sitcom fantasy under Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) spell with no hope of escape. Whether the rest of the citizens of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were aware of what actually happened within Westview is a question that's been left unanswered, kind of like that Eternal-sized statue sticking out of the middle of the ocean somewhere. But episode 6, titled "Familiar By Thy Side," finally began filling in the blanks with an almost hour-long flashback storyline — and, in the process, we now have our first hints as to where another missing character might have ended up.

So, where in the world is Vision? In the "WandaVision" finale, you might remember our favorite robotic android (played by Paul Bettany) disappeared before Wanda's eyes (along with her "twins" Billy and Tommy) as her hex finally collapsed, and her comforting fantasy life along with it. Having been killed by Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War," of course, it's not like this version in "WandaVision" was ever the "real" Vision anyway. Beyond that, however, we've been left to wait for the upcoming series tentatively titled "Vision Quest" to get any further updates ... until now. A pair of references in the latest episode of "Agatha All Along" further tease Vision's whereabouts, and the implications aren't promising in the least.