How Joaquin Phoenix Really Feels About Joker 2's Controversial Ending

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the ending of "Joker: Folie à Deux."

The smoke has cleared, the dust has settled, and fans everywhere are taking a very mature and healthy approach to dealing with their uncomfortable feelings about every controversial thing in "Joker: Folie à Deux." At least, that's the narrative I'm telling myself while strapped to a straitjacket in Arkham Asylum. (Apparently with Wi-Fi and a working laptop, oddly enough! Maybe Gotham City ain't as bad as it's made out to be, folks.) Out here in the real world, the continued fallout from director Todd Phillips' divisive sequel couldn't possibly be more different ... or more entertaining, for those of us who tend to enjoy chaos. /Film's Bill Bria reviewed the movie and called it "the most compelling comic book movie of the year," so it's not like there are no defenders at all. For the most part, however, fans are demanding answers for what might go down as the biggest box office flop of 2024.

At least one key member of the "Joker" creative team might have something worthwhile to add to the conversation, however. Star Joaquin Phoenix isn't exactly the easiest A-lister to get a read on, but IGN managed to get the enigmatic actor to open up about his thoughts on what went down in the film — particularly that explosive ending. Those who've seen it (and, once again, you should read no further if you haven't) know that after Arthur Fleck's trial gets interrupted by a bomb, his short-lived escape ends with him back in Arkham Asylum and awaiting the inevitable sentence for his crimes. Before that can happen, however, another inmate calls him over, anxiously tells him a long-winded joke, and then stabs him in the gut multiple times before letting him bleed out on the floor.

The shocking twist might've rubbed fanboys the wrong way, but Phoenix interprets this moment very differently.