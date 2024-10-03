The Rings Of Power Reveals Why The Balrog That Killed Gandalf Is Called Durin's Bane

The land of Mordor is where the shadows lie, and this article is where major spoilers lie. Read no further if you haven't watched the season 2 finale of "The Rings of Power."

Season 2 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" saved its best and most dramatic episode for last, using the finale (titled "Shadow & Flame") as a way to depict the prolonged and utterly tragic Siege of Eregion. But just when viewers least expected it, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay snuck in yet another game-changing event in Middle-earth that has been foreshadowed since the very first season. Under the guise of the envoy Annatar, Sauron (Charlie Vickers) successfully pulls off the ultimate sleight of hand: manipulating (and outright threatening) Charles Edwards' obsessive craftsman Celebrimbor into forging the nine rings of power for Men, goading the fallen elf Adar (Sam Hazeldine) into bringing an army of orcs to besiege the great city of Eregion, and corrupting the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm so they bring about their own downfall and are unable to send reinforcements to their elven allies. It's that last part, caused by awakening the fiery Balrog and leading to the death of King Durin III (Peter Mullan), that has the most overt ties to the events of "The Lord of the Rings."

At last, fans finally have a live-action backstory for the creature referred to as "Durin's Bane" in "The Fellowship of the Ring." While author J.R.R. Tolkien's novel provides a little more context behind the Balrog, the 2001 Peter Jackson adaptation similarly depicts the very same location of Khazad-dûm (then known as the Mines of Moria) and our heroes running headlong into the exact same villain — a confrontation that results in the death of Gandalf. In the film, the creature is described as a demon of the ancient world, the Flame of Udûn, and Durin's Bane. In "The Rings of Power," we're given an uncomfortably firsthand look at how it earns that last deadly nickname.