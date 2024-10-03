The Rings Of Power Reveals Why The Balrog That Killed Gandalf Is Called Durin's Bane
The land of Mordor is where the shadows lie, and this article is where major spoilers lie. Read no further if you haven't watched the season 2 finale of "The Rings of Power."
Season 2 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" saved its best and most dramatic episode for last, using the finale (titled "Shadow & Flame") as a way to depict the prolonged and utterly tragic Siege of Eregion. But just when viewers least expected it, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay snuck in yet another game-changing event in Middle-earth that has been foreshadowed since the very first season. Under the guise of the envoy Annatar, Sauron (Charlie Vickers) successfully pulls off the ultimate sleight of hand: manipulating (and outright threatening) Charles Edwards' obsessive craftsman Celebrimbor into forging the nine rings of power for Men, goading the fallen elf Adar (Sam Hazeldine) into bringing an army of orcs to besiege the great city of Eregion, and corrupting the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm so they bring about their own downfall and are unable to send reinforcements to their elven allies. It's that last part, caused by awakening the fiery Balrog and leading to the death of King Durin III (Peter Mullan), that has the most overt ties to the events of "The Lord of the Rings."
At last, fans finally have a live-action backstory for the creature referred to as "Durin's Bane" in "The Fellowship of the Ring." While author J.R.R. Tolkien's novel provides a little more context behind the Balrog, the 2001 Peter Jackson adaptation similarly depicts the very same location of Khazad-dûm (then known as the Mines of Moria) and our heroes running headlong into the exact same villain — a confrontation that results in the death of Gandalf. In the film, the creature is described as a demon of the ancient world, the Flame of Udûn, and Durin's Bane. In "The Rings of Power," we're given an uncomfortably firsthand look at how it earns that last deadly nickname.
The Rings of Power adapts a major event from Tolkien lore
Anyone who's watched the original trilogy or read the classic books ought to have had red flags and alarm bells in mind throughout season 2 of "The Rings of Power." When explaining the sorry state of affairs of the Mines of Moria during the Third Age, abandoned for decades, the rival wizard Saruman ominously notes in "Fellowship" that the Dwarves "delved too greedily and too deep," awakening some hidden terror that had been lying in wait right beneath their feet. That turns out to be the Balrog, a fearsome beast once under the thrall of the Dark Lord Morgoth before it eventually makes its way to the deepest parts of Khazad-dûm. We've received hints and teases in previous episodes of the Prime Video series, once when season 1 offered up a potential origin for mithril through a legendary folktale, again when a fallen leaf falls all the way to the Balrog's hiding place and seems to wake it up, and most recently in episode 6 of season 2, when Annatar visits Khazad-dûm and seems fully aware of the threat lying in wait.
It wasn't until King Durin III's brazen actions, however, that made his own destruction possible. The stubborn dwarven king has been a thorn in his son Prince Durin's (Owain Arthur) side since practically the first episode of the series, first refusing to help the Elves in their plight in season 1 before succumbing to the temptation of Celebrimbor and Annatar's lesser rings of power. The ring at first leads to positive results, helping the King find the right passageways to allow light back into the underground realm and lead his miners to the right caverns to extract their riches of mithril ore. But in no time at all, the greed stoked by the rings directly results in friction between father and son, strained relations with the Elves, and one of the most tragic events Middle-earth has ever seen.
RIP King Durin III, we hardly knew ya
The tragic fate of Durin will eventually go down as a cautionary tale for all Dwarves everywhere — but it doesn't happen in Tolkien's text quite the same way as it occurs in the finale of "The Rings of Power." As has been noted many times before, the series has had to take a fair amount of creative license and reinterpret the timeline as laid down in the source material. One such change involved drastically compressing the series of events, particularly as it concerns the happenings over at Khazad-dûm. According to Tolkien, the horrific awakening of the Balrog and the subsequent massacre of the Dwarves doesn't actually take place until the Third Age — thousands of years down the road from "The Rings of Power," which is set in the Second Age. Oh, and the Durin who ends up burnt to a crisp? That isn't Durin III, as in the series, but Durin VI. Confused? Better get in line behind every Tolkien purist.
The way that Payne, McKay, and their writers reinterpret these major milestones in "The Rings of Power" does make a fair amount of sense, though. By combining the introduction of Durin's Bane with the Siege of Eregion, Sauron's evil plan only becomes that much more impressive. According to the series, the villain masterfully set things in motion so that the sprawling battle against the Elves would precisely coincide with the Dwarves at their absolute weakest and most distracted, rendering them unable to send aid until it's too late. Not only does this add another major wrinkle to Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Durin IV's friendship, potentially driving a wedge between them and their respective peoples in the seasons to come, but it adds to the sense of doom and darkness that has been hanging heavy over season 2 all along. It just needed a little fire and brimstone to underline the point.
All eight episodes of "The Rings of Power" season 2 are available to stream on Prime Video.