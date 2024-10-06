What Terrifier's Art The Clown Looks Like In Real Life

Creator and director of the "Terrifier" series, Damien Leone, had one mission with his splatter saga. The enterprising filmmaker set out to deliver movies that go further than any Hollywood slasher ever would, presenting viscera-soaked nightmares that somehow get worse with each new entry in the franchise. It prompted horror aficionado Mike Flanagan to dub 2022's "Terrifier 2" a "MegaSlasher," and while such labels might be redundant as long as the "splatter" genre exists, there is something unique about Leone and his trilogy, if only in the sense that these celebrations of unfiltered gore have gained more widespread recognition than they have any right to in recent years.

A big part of the films' appeal, and one of the reasons why they've made the modest but significant cultural impact they have, is the twisted fiend at the center of it all: Art the Clown. The malicious harlequin is fast becoming this generation's slasher superstar, especially in the wake of "Terrifier 2" and its surprise box office success. No doubt Art will transition from burgeoning horror icon to living in full-on infamy following "Terrifier 3," dubbed one of the nastiest horror movies ever made by /Film's Jacob Hall.

As such, you might be interested in the man beneath the makeup. While Art himself is about as evil as slasher villains come, the actor responsible for animating his grotesque rampages is, by all accounts, a pretty chill guy. Allow us to introduce you to actor David Howard Thornton.