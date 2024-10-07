Star Trek's Wildest Storyline Cloned A Main Character – And Then Promptly Forgot It Happened

One of the best things about "Star Trek" is that it can get really, really weird. Science fiction stories always lend themselves to bizarre situations, as the technology of the future allows us to explore ideas that would be totally impossible in our own world. Time travel alone has given the various "Star Trek" crews all kinds of (entertaining) headaches, but in a season 6 episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," a teleporter accident introduced a fantastic new headache for the crew of Captain Picard's (Patrick Stewart) Enterprise: Thomas Riker.

After a teleporter accident during an away mission while William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Potemkin, he was rematerialized as two separate Rikers, and one of them ended up stranded for eight years before reappearing in the episode "Second Chances," claiming to be the "real" William Riker. Doppelgangers from teleporter accidents had happened before, like when Captain Kirk (William Shatner) was split in two in the original series episode "The Enemy Within," but this seemed to be something new. After all, Kirk had been split into good and evil versions, whereas both Rikers appeared to be the same man, just with eight years of different experiences. And instead of fusing the two Rikers back together, like what happened to Kirk, the "new" Riker took the name of Thomas and went off to lead his own Starfleet career aboard the U.S.S. Gandhi. But what happened next?