Strange New Worlds Season 2's Rules For Time Travel, Explained In Plain English

The third episode of the second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is called "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow," and sees Lieutenant La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) accidentally thrown back in time with an alternate timeline version of James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley). The two arrive in present-day Toronto — but the present-day Toronto from Kirk's alternate timeline — and spend the bulk of the episode trying to find a way to return to their respective futures.

Thanks to several movies and shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a pair of animated Spider-Man movies, and DC's "The Flash," the idea of alternate timelines and parallel doppelgängers is rapidly becoming overexposed and trite. It's no longer surprising or fun to see an alternate version of a character — even a beloved one — appear in a movie or TV show anymore. As a cultural force, the multiverse is barely out of the gate, and it should likely already be retired.

"Star Trek," of course, has long dabbled in alternate timelines, going back at least as far as "Mirror, Mirror" (October 6, 1967), which saw a timeline populated by "evil" versions of the show's main characters. As such, this particular franchise gets a bit of a pass when it comes to multiverse stories. Time travel has come up many, many times in "Star Trek" as well, so Trekkies are well-versed in causality and timeline preservation. Remember when Kirk (William Shatner) traveled back in time to prevent Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) from saving the life of Edith Keeler (Joan Collins)? Because if she lived, the Nazis would take over Earth? Causality, baby.

Indeed, in the lore of "Star Trek," causality is a carefully overseen process, and Starfleet even has authorities to make sure foolhardy officers don't whimsically alter history.