How Star Trek Pulled Off Two Kirks Interacting In The Enemy Within

In the "Star Trek" episode "The Enemy Within" (October 6, 1966), Captain Kirk (William Shatner) beams up from the planet Alpha 177 covered in a mysterious magnetic dust. Unbeknownst to any of the Enterprise crew, the dust has fouled up the transporter and created a second Kirk inside its memory buffer. After Kirk leaves the room, the second Kirk materializes ... but displays an altered personality. It seems that Kirk has been bifurcated into a gentle version of himself and a cruel, aggressive version of himself. For much of "The Enemy Within," the Evil Kirk stalks around the halls of the U.S.S. Enterprise, startling the crew and accosting Yeoman Rand (Grace Lee Whitney). Gentle Kirk soon realizes that he needs his aggression back in order to be whole. Eventually, the two Kirks confront one another.

"Star Trek" had a modest budget back in the day, and it certainly didn't have the resources to employ split-screen photography to depict Shatner standing next to himself. Instead, the episode used clever editing and body doubles to make it look like two Kirks were on the bridge. Evil Kirk was also given dark eye makeup and eerie lighting, and the writers added a scratch to Evil Kirk's face, ensuring audiences could tell the difference.

In the book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, producer John D.F. Black recalled shooting "The Enemy Within," an episode he described as "one of the easy ones." It seems show creator Gene Roddenberry, who frequently objected to certain "Trek" stories was okay with this one.

The difficulty came in shooting two Kirks at once. The choreography was a headache.