This Classic Sci-Fi Comic Turned The Fantastic Four Into Villains

On September 9, 2024, Eisner Award winning comic artist John Cassaday passed away at the too-young age of 52. He was widely mourned by his industry peers and fans, who never worked with or met Cassaday, have lost any new fruits of his great talent. Before he became an artist, Cassaday studied film in college. Once you know that, his drawing style really clicks into place. Cassaday often drew huge images (both in wide and standard panels), the kind a movie screen demands, and his characters had detailed, photorealistic faces. It's no surprise he broke into comics during the mid-90s, when that style was taking off. If I could compare his work to a fellow artist, it would be Bryan Hitch ("The Ultimates," "The Authority").

Just as Hitch broke out working with writer Warren Ellis on "The Authority," Cassaday teamed with Ellis for the series "Planetary," published at WildStorm (a DC publishing imprint) from 1999 to 2009 across 27 issues. Reading "Planetary" from beginning to end, you can see Cassaday refine his skill from issue to issue as the style becomes more distinctive and the line-art more confident.

What is "Planetary"? It's a comic that could've only come into existence on the cusp of a new millennium, because it's premised on looking back at the previous one. 25 years later, it's a story that accurately rejected the '90s consensus that humanity had reached the end of its history and instead said there was still more exploring to do besides digging for artifacts.

Cassaday did plenty of work for Marvel Comics (his 24-issue run on "Astonishing X-Men" with Joss Whedon from 2004 to 2008 is quite beloved), but "Planetary" will go down at his best comic. Funnily enough, the book's main villains are modeled on Marvel's first fantastic family of four.