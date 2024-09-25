5 Actors Who Could Play John Stewart In James Gunn's Green Lantern TV Series

Green Lantern has had a rough history on film. In 2011, Warner Bros. bet on the hero being their Iron Man; a B-lister underdog who could kick off a blockbuster franchise. "Green Lantern" starring Ryan Reynolds did not fly high so the character was almost completely absent from the DC Extended Universe. (None of the major Green Lanterns show up in either cut of "Justice League.")

Now, James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios is again looking to make the Green Lantern Corps an early fixture of their DC Films. Nathan Fillion is playing Guy Gardner in 2025's "Superman" and a "Lanterns" TV series is currently in development at HBO. A "True Detective" style murder mystery, "Lanterns" will star the two most famous comic Green Lanterns: Hal Jordan and John Stewart (not the one from "The Daily Show").

Kyle Chandler has recently been cast as Hal Jordan, so what about John? The show will reportedly feature Hal as an older mentor to the younger John (and the casting of the 59-year-old Chandler supports that), so it'll probably be an actor on the young(er) side.

Created by Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams, John Stewart debuted in 1971's "Green Lantern" #87. His appearance was modeled on Sidney Poitier, then one of the biggest Black movie stars in Hollywood. Initially portrayed as an architect, the 2000s "Justice League" cartoon series retconned John (voiced by Phil LaMarr) into a United States Marine. So, the actor should be someone who can play both a stern gentleman (a la Poitier) or an outright tough guy.

Here are a few actors that /Film thinks could fit the bill.