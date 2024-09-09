Netflix's Rebel Ridge Almost Starred A Star Wars Actor Before Aaron Pierre

Actors walk away from projects all the time, for all sorts of reasons. "Scheduling conflicts" and "creative differences" are two of the most-cited, but for the most part, when word comes out about an actor parting ways with a movie or TV show, they leave before filming has actually begun. Sometimes they walk away perilously close to the start of production, as was the case when Joaquin Phoenix bailed on a Todd Haynes' movie last month less than a week before cameras started rolling (and he could potentially face legal action because he cut it so close).

But in 2021, something even more unusual happened: Actor John Boyega left the production of writer/director Jeremy Saulnier's Netflix action thriller "Rebel Ridge" one month after the movie started filming. An exit like that is extremely rare in modern Hollywood (at least a publicized exit is, anyway), and it caused the film to shut down so Saulnier could find a new lead actor.

Boyega, who played reformed stormtrooper Finn in the most recent "Star Wars" film trilogy, reportedly left "Rebel Ridge" for unspecified "family reasons"; about a month later, Boyega was on the set of the bank robbery thriller "Breaking," having replaced that movie's initial lead actor, Jonathan Majors. As far as I can tell, he's never publicly talked about the family issue that caused him to leave the project.

But for "Rebel Ridge" director Jeremy Saulnier, Boyega's exit was "necessary," and it led to one of the greatest instances of recasting in recent memory.