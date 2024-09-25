The Batman's First Spin-Off Series Was Almost Nothing Like The Penguin

Matt Reeves' Batman universe, now apparently termed the "Batman Epic Crime Saga," is finally starting to feel like a real thing with the debut of "The Penguin." The Colin Farrell-led HBO series has expanded the world first established in Reeves' 2022 "The Batman," following the malevolent, ambitious Ozwald Cobb as he embarks on a murderous mission for organized crime supremacy.

In "The Batman," Reeves seemingly got the memo about Gotham being as much of a character as the Dark Knight himself. Along with cinematographer Greig Fraser and production designer James Chinlund, Reeves crafted a grimy, gothic environment, dimly lit by the warm yet somehow foreboding glow of tungsten and suspended in a perpetual state of urban decay. This world is explored even more deeply in "The Penguin," which aside from taking us on a tour of Gotham's underworld, also acts as a fairly in-depth character study of the titular villain.

The result of this is a world that feels even more immersive and populated with real characters than it did in the impressively rendered frames of "The Batman." Farrell's sinister yet charming villain now has to sustain an entire eight episodes without Robert Pattinson's hero appearing (and no, Batman unequivocally does not show up in "The Penguin"). After the first episode, the show has already proved that Reeves' Gotham has other stories worthy of being told, so there's a good chance old Oz Cobb won't need the Caped Crusader to carry the series.

But as "The Penguin" gets going in earnest, fans of "The Batman" may be wondering about all the other spin-offs we've previously heard about. Where is the Arkham Asylum series that was announced? Or the GCPD police drama series? Well it seems the latter was originally planned as the first spin-off and it would have been very different from "The Penguin."