The Best Horror Movies Streaming This Month Are Stephen King Adaptations (September 2024)

Folks, we've made it: we're officially in September, which means it's now Spooky Season. Sure, you could argue that the Halloween festivities shouldn't start until October, but I say: nuts to that! Summer is over (more or less), the temperatures are dropping (sometimes), and it's time to start watching horror movies left and right. If you're anything like me, you know that any time of the year is a good time for horror — I'll watch a horror movie in January, I'm so crazy! — but there's something extra special about embracing the genre as we get closer and closer to Halloween. It's almost as if we're given an excuse to cut loose and watch as many scary movies as we possibly can. Tis this season, after all.

With all that in mind, for this month's horror streaming column I've decided to bring out the big guns: Stephen King movies. It's probably accurate to say that no writer has done more for the horror genre than Stephen King. I suppose the case can be made that someone like H.P. Lovecraft is more influential — hell, several of King's works are clearly drawing directly on Lovecraft for inspiration — but like Lovecraft, King is a writer who will stand the test of time. Mr. King is thankfully still with us, but I truly believe that long after he's gone, his work will live on. They just don't make writers like Stephen King anymore. Horror authors come and go, and some of them even find modest success, but no one in the genre comes close to replicating King's blockbuster accomplishments.

There are a lot of Stephen King books, which means there are also a lot of Stephen King movies. Some of these movies are excellent. Others ... not so much. For this month's streaming column, I've rounded up 10 memorable Stephen King horror movies you can watch right now.