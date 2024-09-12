Salem's Lot Trailer: The Long-Delayed Stephen King Vampire Movie Comes To Max This October

There are good Stephen King adaptations, there are bad Stephen King adaptations, and there are — even in this our ongoing King movie Renaissance — a whole lot of adaptations in between. The new "Salem's Lot" movie adaptation has had a ton of potential from the jump, both because one of the author's scariest books is decades overdue for an on-screen update, and because of the early footage the /Film team saw at CinemaCon back in 2022 made an epic first impression.

And then a curious thing happened: the film never came out. Initially set to open on September 9, 2022, "Salem's Lot" got pushed to April 21, 2023, and then it got removed from the release date calendar altogether. This happened at a time when studio Warner Bros. was going through some changes, and outright shelving movies like "Batgirl." There was a fear that Warner Bros. might never release "Salem's Lot," something that really bugged author Stephen King. "Between you and me, Twitter, I've seen the new SALEM'S LOT and it's quite good. Old-school horror filmmaking: slow build, big payoff. Not sure why WB is holding it back; not like it's embarrassing, or anything. Who knows. I just write the f***ing things," the author wrote on Twitter aka X.

"I had the same questions everybody else did," "Salem's Lot" director Gary Dauberman told Vanity Fair. "This movie was made at a time when that transition to the new [Warner Bros.] ownership was happening, which was an interesting experience. At a certain point, it's out of your control. People were asking me, 'Where's the movie? Where's the movie?' I wish I had an answer for them other than a shrug and 'I don't know.'"

Finally, there was a glimmer of hope. After years of delays, Warner Bros. announced in March of this year that "Salem's Lot" would be heading to streaming service Max in October, just in time for Halloween season. Now, the upcoming film's first trailer is here, and you can watch it above.