Language Barriers Made Stephen King's Maximum Overdrive Unnecessarily Difficult

Stephen King is one of the most prolific writers of popular fiction in the history of literature. From "Carrie" to "The Dark Tower" series and everything in between, the sheer volume of beloved works that he's producing is remarkable. Many of King's works have been adapted into movies and TV shows over the years, with mixed results. But King has only personally directed one of them in the form of 1986's "Maximum Overdrive," a movie even he doesn't like.

Based on King's short story "Trucks" from the "Night Shift" collection, the film was produced by the legendary Dino De Laurentiis, with the author penning the screenplay and sitting behind the camera. The production was plagued with issues and the resulting movie was far from a success.

In the film, after a mysterious comet passes by Earth, trucks and other machines come alive and begin killing people. The story largely takes place at the Dixie Boy truck stop where a ragtag group tries to band against these killing machines. One of the film's stars Yeardley Smith, best known for her work as Lisa on "The Simpsons," spoke with Yahoo about the film in 2020. Aside from revealing that King was drinking a lot of beer at the time, she explained that there was a pretty major communication issue on set because the entire crew had been brought over from Italy. Hence, they didn't speak much English.