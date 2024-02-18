Stephen King Hates The Only Movie He Ever Directed

In the 1980s, Stephen King was on top of the world. He burst onto the scene in the late 1970s with his debut novel "Carrie," and seemed to be unstoppable. His books were best sellers, and Hollywood came calling. The film adaptations weren't always well-received, and they weren't always box office hits, either. Eventually, King would get an idea in his head: what if he directed a film adaptation himself? Who better to adapt Stephen King than ... Stephen King?

Of course, there was a flaw in this logic: King didn't know the first thing about filmmaking. But how hard could it be? When mega-producer Dino De Laurentiis scooped up the rights to a film adaptation of King's short story "Trucks," the film's production designer, Giorgio Postiglione, told King that the famed author should be the one to direct the project. According to the book "Creepshows: The Illustrated Stephen King Movie Guide," De Laurentiis gave King $70,000 to make the picture. The end result would be "Maximum Overdrive," a big, dumb B-movie about killer trucks. It's King's riff on Hitchcock's "The Birds," with machines standing in for birds.

And after it was all over and done with, Stephen King would never direct a movie again.