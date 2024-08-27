Deadpool & Wolverine Deleted Scene Confirms What Happened To Channing Tatum's Gambit
Channing Tatum's Gambit was supposed to make a name for himself in "Deadpool & Wolverine," and in a manner of speaking, unintelligible Cajun accent and all, I suppose he did. That said, we could've received even more of this misbegotten hero that never was, if not for one particular deleted scene that's just been revealed.
For as much as the superhero blockbuster packed in practically every conceivable cameo and surprise appearance under the sun (and then some), there still wasn't quite enough room for all of star Ryan Reynolds' and director Shawn Levy's funniest and most ambitious ideas. Reynolds' best bud Rob McElhenney ended up on the cutting room floor, while other "Deadpool" characters simply didn't appear at all. But of the various supporting cast members scratching and clawing for every precious second of screen time, Tatum's Gambit easily ended up a scene-stealing highlight ... even if his ultimate fate was left relatively unexplained. As the Merc with a Mouth and his frenemy Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) attempt to raid the compound of the villainous Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), their cobbled-together team of X-Men castoffs do their best to serve as a distraction and keep her minions at bay — though the destructive cloud-monster Alioth soon bears down on them all. In the final cut, it's edited somewhat confusingly and seems to imply that all those heroes died horrible deaths. (That was my takeaway, at least.)
But we now have confirmation that Gambit survived the attack, according to a new deleted scene posted on social media by Reynolds and which you can watch below.
Gambit survives Deadpool And Wolverine thanks to those Marvel Sparkle Circles
CONFIRMED: Channing Tatum's Gambit lives to fight another day and is guaranteed to show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe down the line, probably in his own solo movie that was never to be. Okay, maybe not. Just making sure you're all paying attention. While we were all busy laughing at Deadpool's wisecracking antics and staring respectfully at Hugh Jackman's abs, one potentially loose thread in "Deadpool & Wolverine" has been definitively resolved ... if you take this deleted scene as the final word, that is. But Ryan Reynolds helpfully put any lingering questions to rest with a new post on Twitter, revealing a never-before-seen deleted scene of Gambit walking away unscathed from the big fight.
*whispers* Marvel Sparkle Circle #DeadpoolAndWolverine❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/TtuZ5jSAdL
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 27, 2024
In a caption alluding to the "Marvel Sparkle Circle," aka the portals conjured by the sling-ring trinkets from "Doctor Strange," Reynolds hints that Gambit made it out alive and possibly even traveled to another universe. (Possibly Earth-616?) Sneakily enough, the "Deadpool" star's next tweet explains that, "A version of the sequence is in the film — on one of the monitors in the deep background of the [Time Variance Authority]." True to his word, we actually received a small hint that Gambit had survived the events of the battle in the Void, for those who were watching closely during the post-credits scene.
So there you have it! Let's get that #GambitLives hashtag trending so we might, in fact, get that Gambit franchise someday that nobody except Tatum himself actually wants. "Deadpool & Wolverine" continues to be the gift that keeps on giving, between alternate endings that we could've seen and concept art that hinted at even wilder circumstances than what we got. You can catch the movie again for the hundredth time in theaters now.