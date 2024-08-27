Deadpool & Wolverine Deleted Scene Confirms What Happened To Channing Tatum's Gambit

Channing Tatum's Gambit was supposed to make a name for himself in "Deadpool & Wolverine," and in a manner of speaking, unintelligible Cajun accent and all, I suppose he did. That said, we could've received even more of this misbegotten hero that never was, if not for one particular deleted scene that's just been revealed.

For as much as the superhero blockbuster packed in practically every conceivable cameo and surprise appearance under the sun (and then some), there still wasn't quite enough room for all of star Ryan Reynolds' and director Shawn Levy's funniest and most ambitious ideas. Reynolds' best bud Rob McElhenney ended up on the cutting room floor, while other "Deadpool" characters simply didn't appear at all. But of the various supporting cast members scratching and clawing for every precious second of screen time, Tatum's Gambit easily ended up a scene-stealing highlight ... even if his ultimate fate was left relatively unexplained. As the Merc with a Mouth and his frenemy Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) attempt to raid the compound of the villainous Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), their cobbled-together team of X-Men castoffs do their best to serve as a distraction and keep her minions at bay — though the destructive cloud-monster Alioth soon bears down on them all. In the final cut, it's edited somewhat confusingly and seems to imply that all those heroes died horrible deaths. (That was my takeaway, at least.)

But we now have confirmation that Gambit survived the attack, according to a new deleted scene posted on social media by Reynolds and which you can watch below.