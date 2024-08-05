The X-Men Cameo You Likely Missed In The Deadpool & Wolverine Post-Credits Scene

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is not the best written Marvel movie — in fact, it's not even the best "Deadpool" movie. But what this cameo and reference delivery system of a movie has going on for it is a true love and appreciation for the superhero movie genre and its history. Rather than a teaser for Deadpool's role in the MCU moving forward, or a bunch of table setting for Marvel's future, this is more of a goodbye to the 20th Century Fox Marvel movies.

This extends to beloved movies like the original "X-Men" and "Blade," but also to failures like "Fantastic Four" and "Elektra," and even the movies that never got made. That's how we get what is the best character in the movie, and one of the greatest cameos in a superhero movie ever: Channing Tatum as Gambit. This is more than just bringing back an actor to reprise a beloved role years later, like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." What makes Channing Tatum's brief appearance so great is that the whole joke is that he never got a chance to bring this character to life on the screen — and, as the movie constantly jokes, the world might be a better place without Tatum's Cajun accent.

Unfortunately, Tatum's Remy Etienne LeBeau was killed alongside the other Fox Marvel characters when Alioth the sentient trash compactor ate everyone left in The Void — or did he? Some eagle-eyed fans online may have discovered proof of Gambit's survival hidden in "Deadpool & Wolverine."