Deadpool & Wolverine's Plot Includes One MCU Character You May Not Remember

Watch it, Bub. This article contains major spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

It only took the better part of a decade, but Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the new status quo couldn't possibly be weirder as a result. Theoretically, the foul-mouthed Merc who now calls himself "Marvel Jesus" could pop up in any Marvel installment from this point onwards, spreading his particular brand of chaos to every corner of the multiverse. Because of this, one would assume that his first outing in the MCU would thus feel completely different from any other Marvel movie ... but that's not quite true.

As the fourth wall-breaking title character observes on several occasions, "Deadpool & Wolverine" still involves plenty of ham-fisted exposition, an endless parade of cameos and plot McGuffins, and Easter eggs galore meant to stroke the egos of the most hardcore comic book nerds out there. Additionally, the film continues the trend of Marvel movies requiring audiences to do a fair amount of homework in order to understand every character, location, and plot detail featured throughout the runtime. References to obscure bits of lore are one thing, but requiring a working knowledge of the events of the Disney+ spinoff series "Loki," for example, is quite another.

Granted, it's easy enough to just go along with the early info dump about the Time Variance Authority, the Sacred Timeline, the Void, and so on. But the rather abrupt and matter-of-fact inclusion of a key plot device from "Loki" — the destructive being known as Alioth — might leave some fans scratching their heads. Here's everything you need to know about the big, purple cloud monster constantly hanging out in the background of "Deadpool & Wolverine."